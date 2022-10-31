GUWAHATI: Investigation into the setting up of the Miya museum at Goalpara district of Assam, has reportedly revealed some sensational details.

According to reports, the Assam police has been able to unearth links between the Miya museum and the terror outfits – All Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT).

The AQIS and the ABT reportedly funded the setting up of the Miya museum at Goalpara district of Assam.

Reports claim that arrested Miya Parishad president Mohar Ali had approached the ABT operatives for funds to set up the Miya museum in Assam.

Notably, arrested AQIS and ABT operatives have revealed that the terror outfits had financially helped in setting up of the Miya museum in Assam.

Mohar Ali allegedly received Rs 10,000 to 15,000 from the AQIS and the ABT for setting up of the Miya museum in Assam.