GUWAHATI: Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, in association with B N Yugandhar Centre for Rural Studies (BNYCRS) of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Government of India is organizing a regional workshop in Guwahati on May 3 and 4 next.

The workshop on ‘Land Governance in north-eastern states: Status and impact of policy reforms and regional initiatives on customary and Indigenous laws in the VI Scheduled areas for the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura’ will be held at Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara in Guwahati.

Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) being a special feature of these states, this regional workshop is expected to open up a platform for strengthening policy discussions for streamlining the process of modernization of land record management in the VIth scheduled areas.

The workshop will be inaugurated by Ajay Tirkey, secretary of Department of Land Resources (DoLR), Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India and will see the participation of a high-level team of senior officials of the Ministry including the additional secretary H S Meena, joint secretary, Sonmoni Borah and Gyanendra Dev Tripathy, principal secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, apart from senior officials from Revenue Land Records and Surveys from Government of Assam as well as from the respective state governments and autonomous district councils of the region.

More than 30 participants from four states, i.e., Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura, Survery of India, Universities comprising officials from Land records, Revenue and Survey & Settlement departments, Autonomous district councils and Academicians will join the workshop.

The workshop will discuss and deliberate on issues related to achievements, challenges and way forward to implement Digital India Land Records Modernization Programand other initiatives of Central Government and to explore the means and ways of adaptation of this programs in VIth scheduled areas.

The diverse participants consisting of decision makers, policy experts and law makers in the workshop will come together to discuss ways to achieve a faster and more efficient, effective land management system.

The workshop will be quite informative and useful for different stakeholders as it will be enriched by a special session on World Bank’s Land Governance framework by an expert from the World Bank and field exposure visit to a village, where modern technology is being used for survey and settlement of land records.

