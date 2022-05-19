Portfolios for the newly sworn cabinet members of the Tripura government were announced on Wednesday night.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has kept the crucial home portfolio with himself, while allotting other portfolios to the 11 cabinet members.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has kept with him the home, health and family welfare, PWD, industries and commerce (IT), general administration, election and policies or any other departments not allotted to any minister.

Tripura deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma has also retained the important finance portfolio along with power, rural development (including panchayat), Planning and Coordination (including statistics) and science, technology and environment departments.

