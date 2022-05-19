An official of the Tripura police department has been suspended for allegedly torturing a video journalist, who was arrested on Tuesday night.

Nitai Dey, the video journalist, was allegedly tortured by the officer-in-charge of College Tilla Outpost in Tripura while in custody of Tripura police.

The suspended policeman has been identified as Arindam Roy.

Departmental proceedings have been initiated against Arindam Roy – the officer-in-charge of College Tilla Outpost in Tripura.

Meanwhile, Nitai Dey has lodged an FIR in regards to his arrest and subsequent ‘torture’ in police custody.

“On the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday at Radhanagar Petrol Pump near Tripura Gramin Bank, I was in a queue to refuel my motorbike. When I was approaching the fuel dispenser, a policeman identified as Arindam Roy, grabbed me and pulled me out of the queue and started using expletives against me without any provocation or fault on my part,” the FIR registered by Dey read.

The FIR added: “Roy put me into the police van along with some armed personnel who assaulted and threatened to kill me inside the van. Upon reaching East Agartala police station, Roy pushed me into the OC’s chamber and poured foreign liquor into my mouth, and started beating me. At one point, I fell down and he pressed his boots on my chest and threatened to kill me unless I divulge names of some journalists working for a few particular news channels and web media. He offered to release me on the condition that I tell him the name.”

Meanwhile, video journalist Nitai Dey was granted bail by a local court.