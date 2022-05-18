With the flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim, fallout of the deluge has now started to show its rippling effects in neighbouring Tripura.

With Tripura staring at a major fuel crisis, owing to disruption of road and train connectivity to the state through Assam, the state government has imposed restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel in the state.

Tripura is already facing a shortage of fuel supply following the disruption of rail and road connectivity with Tripura through the Barak Valley since the last three days.

Tripura civil supplies department has ordered rationing of fuel, which came into effect from Tuesday night.

The decision of the Tripura government has created a situation of panic across the state.

Also read: Tripura video journalist arrested, suspension of concerned police official demanded

According to the Tripura government order, the retail outlets have been directed to sell fuel of Rs 1000 for four-wheelers, Rs 300 for three-wheelers and Rs 200 for two-wheelers each day until further order.

Long queues of vehicles could be seen outside fuel stations in Agartala city.

Similar situation were also reported from other parts of the Tripura.

“Till now, we have a stock that can overcome the situation. Based on the fuel stock left, retailers have been asked to regulate sale of petrol and diesel,” Tripura food and civil supplies director TK Das said on Wednesday.

He added: “The situation would get back to normal soon.”