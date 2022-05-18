A video journalist in Tripura has been arrested by the police in Agartala.

The video journalist named Nitai Dey was arrested by the Tripura police on Tuesday evening.

Dey works for a Guwahati-based satellite news channel.

According to sources, Nitai Dey was arrested while he was covering the restrictions imposed by the Tripura government on sale of fuel.

Dey got engaged in a heated altercation with some police personnel while he was covering the story at a fuel station in Agartala, sources said.

The video journalist was kept at the east Agartala police station after being arrested Tuesday evening.

Sources informed Northeast Now that the charges lodged against video journalist Nitai Dey are bailable.

Nitai Dey is being produced before a local court.

Meanwhile, a section of journalists also staged a protest outside the headquarters of Tripura police against the arrest of the video journalist.

The protesting journalists also demanded the suspension of the officer-in-charge of the east Agartala police station.

(More details awaited)