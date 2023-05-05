IMPHAL: Over 11,000 people, who have been affected by the large-scale violence in Manipur, are taking shelter in garrisons of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles.

This was informed by the Army on Friday (May 05) afternoon.

“When the violence erupted in Manipur from 3rd May onwards, Army and Assam Rifles immediately responded to distress calls and evacuated over 11,000 civilians into their garrisons,” the Army said.

It added: “All basic amenities including food, shelter and medical assistance are being provided.”

Meanwhile, government and security forces have claimed that the situation across Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

Flag marches in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas in Manipur are underway, defence sources stated.

Several columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to contain large-scale rioting that broke out across Manipur between tribals and Meitei community, displacing over 9000 people.

The central government is also closely monitoring the situation in Manipur.

Paramilitary forces have been mobilized from neighbouring states to restore law and order in Manipur.

All Manipur-bound trains have been halted in view of the escalating situation in the state.

Furthermore, the Manipur government has authorised district magistrates across the state to issue “shoot at sight” order in extreme cases.

Army said that the situation in Moreh and Kangokpi is under control and all efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Chandrachudpur districts of Manipur.