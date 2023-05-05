IMPHAL: Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who was attacked by a mob in Imphal on Thursday (May 4) evening, has been airlifted to New Delhi for treatment.

Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who was critically injured in the attack, is now stated to be out of danger.

He is undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi.

BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte was attacked by a mob while he was returning home the state secretariat after attending a meeting with Manipur CM Biren Singh.

The attack took place along the RIMS road in Imphal when a mob attacked the car carrying the Manipur BJP MLA.

Vungzagin Valte is the BJP MLA from Thanlon constituency in Pherzawl district of Manipur.

Valte was initially admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, from where he was referred to Delhi for better treatment.

Valte belongs to the Kuki community in Manipur and had served as the state’s tribal affairs and hills minister in the last BJP government.

Meanwhile, government and security forces have claimed that the situation across Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

Flag marches in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas in Manipur are underway, defence sources stated.

Several columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to contain large-scale rioting that broke out across Manipur between tribals and Meitei community, displacing over 9000 people.

The central government is also closely monitoring the situation in Manipur.

Paramilitary forces have been mobilized from neighbouring states to restore law and order in Manipur.

All Manipur-bound trains have been halted in view of the escalating situation in the state.

Furthermore, the Manipur government has authorised district magistrates across the state to issue “shoot at sight” order in extreme cases.

Army said that the situation in Moreh and Kangokpi is under control and all efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Chandrachudpur districts of Manipur.