IMPHAL: Fresh violence rocked Churachandpur district in Manipur on Wednesday (May 3).

Incidents of arson and clashes were reported from parts of Churachandpur district in Manipur.

Similar violence were also reported from the valley district of Bishnupur in Manipur.

Many houses were gutted and several people sustained injuries in the violence.

Police resorted to tear gas shelling and opening fire to bring the situation under control.

Several people also reportedly sustained bullet injuries in police firing.

The violence in Churachandpur district of Manipur followed a solidarity march was called by the ATSUM to “protect the interest of the tribals”.

The march was called by the ATSUM against the demand for ST status to the Meiteis in Manipur.

During the rally in Churachandpur district of Manipur, unidentified miscreants resorted to arson at several localities like Bungmual, Singnat, Muallum and Mata Mualtam.

A few forest beat offices were set on fire in these areas.

Meanwhile, total curfew has been imposed in violence-hit Churachandpur district of Manipur.

It has been imposed under the revenue jurisdiction of the Churachandpur district, particularly in Kangval, Tuibong and Chaurachandpur sub-divisions.

“A report has been received from the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur that there is a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and properties within the revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur District. It is desirable that any breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human lives and properties should be Immediately prevented,” an order read.

“It is considered that movement of any person outside their residences is considered likely to cause a bread) of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and properties,” the order further added.