AIZAWL: Aizawl Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) conducted Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) under SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment Rally at Zokhawsang.

A total of 362 male candidates and 74 female candidates were issued call letter.

SSC Constable (GD) in CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) recruitment examination was conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the post of constable in various CAPF organizations including (CAPF/NIA/SSF/Assam Rifles).

The examination was held in three stages: Computer based written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) and medical examination.

Candidates who had cleared the written examination are called for the PET/PST which includes physical measurements such as height, weight and chest as well as physical test such as run, long jump and high jump.

Thereafter, those individuals who are shortlisted in PET/PST are called for the medical examination.

The selection process is rigorous and candidates are advised to prepare well for all the stages for the examination.

Successful candidates are appointed as constables in the respective CAPF organizations.

Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles conducted the Recruitment Rally in a professional and transparent manner.

The administration of the Rally was taken care of by the persons of Aizawl Battalion quite efficiently and effectively.

