AIZAWL: Headquarters Assam Rifles Mizoram Range under the aegis of Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), organized a welcome ceremony for “Purvottar Bharat Parikrama” car rally which moved from Churanchunpur in Manipur to Aizawl.

The aim of the car rally is to augment bonhomie with local populace and highlight the cultural heritage of North East India to the world.

The car rally promises a positive outcome on the masses by channelizing the thought process towards spirit of independent India, national integration and build an inclusive mindset in local youth.

Also read: Mizoram | Assam Rifles headquarters to be shifted to Zokhawsang from Aizawl

As a part of the Parikrama, several events were organized which included paying homage to freedom ighters and fallen heroes, motivational lecture by Capt Yogendra Singh Yadav, PVC, interaction with ex-servicemen and Veer Naris at Gajraj Hall in the Aizawl Battalion.

The team also motivated the students of St Paul’s School to join the mainstream.

The car rally was flagged off by Pu Lalchamliana, Home Minister of Mizoram.

A wreath laying ceremony was also organized for the team of “Purvotar Bharat Parikrama” at the War Memorial of Aizawl Battalion to pay homage to the fallen heroes.

The war memorial of the Aizawl battalion, located in the heart of the city Aizawl, has names of over 127 bravehearts who laid down their lives for the service of the nation.