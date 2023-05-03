AIZAWL: The 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), conducted a media conclave in Aizawl on Tuesday.

The aim of the interaction was to foster greater synergy, enhanced cooperation and unhindered coordination between Assam Rifles and the civil population of Mizoram.

The DIG asked cooperation of civil population of Aizawl through the media houses, for eradication of drug menance prevalent in the society and joint efforts by media and Assam Rifles for the greater benefit of the society.

The conclave was attended by representatives from all local and major media houses of the Northeast and they inclined themselves with the overall aim of the conclave.

All attendees gave their views, thoughts and analysis on various agenda points, emphasis on curbing the recent increasing trend of narcotics smuggling was also discussed.

The increased cases of Myanmar nationals being involved in illegal activities were also highlighted.

The issues related to emerging security and social challenges in view of unstabilty in Myanmar and CHT, Bangladesh including influx of illegal immigrants were also discussed.

The issue of immigrants involved in smuggling of drugs and contrabands were informed to all.

In another programme, Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), conducted a lecture on ‘World Asthma Day’ at Parva-III village on Tuesday.

A total of 20 youth, women, children and village elders of Parva-III village attended the lecture.

The lecture stated that the theme for World Asthma Day 2023 is ‘Asthma care for all’.

The aim of the interaction was to spread awareness amongst the local youth of Parva-III village regarding asthma which is a chronic disease that can stay for the rest of someone’s life.

During the lecture, locals were also informed about the symptoms of Asthma and its types and its prevention and treatment method.

The lecture received overwhelming response from the villagers.

