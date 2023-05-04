IMPHAL: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have been pressed into service to control the violence in Manipur.

Violence erupted in Manipur – in the areas of Churachandpur, Imphal, KPI – on Wednesday.

With the situation getting out of control, the Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned on the intervening night of May 3 and 4.

The columns of Army and Assam Rifles along with personnel of Manipur police intervened to controlled situation in the night.

The violence was arrested by the morning of Thursday (May 4), a statement stated.

“Responding to the request of Civil Administration in Manipur, Army/Assam Rifles immediately deployed an adequate number of Columns for Area Domination in all affected areas. Actions to evacuate maximum people to safer areas and restore law and order underway,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

Meanwhile, around 4000 affected people have been given shelter in Army and Assam Rifles COBs and Manipur government complexes at various places.

Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control, a statement said.

Shifting of villagers to safer areas away from violence locations is under progress, it added.

It may be mentioned here that fresh violence rocked Churachandpur district in Manipur on Wednesday (May 3).

Incidents of arson and clashes were reported from parts of Churachandpur district in Manipur.

Similar violence were also reported from the valley district of Bishnupur in Manipur.

Many houses were gutted and several people sustained injuries in the violence.

The violence in Churachandpur district of Manipur followed a solidarity march was called by the ATSUM to “protect the interest of the tribals”.

The march was called by the ATSUM against the demand for ST status to the Meiteis in Manipur.

During the rally in Churachandpur district of Manipur, unidentified miscreants resorted to arson at several localities like Bungmual, Singnat, Muallum and Mata Mualtam.

A few forest beat offices were set on fire in these areas.

Meanwhile, total curfew has been imposed in violence-hit Churachandpur district of Manipur.

It has been imposed under the revenue jurisdiction of the Churachandpur district, particularly in Kangval, Tuibong and Chaurachandpur sub-divisions.