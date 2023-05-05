IMPHAL: Government and security forces have claimed that the situation across Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster & AN 32 aircrafts.

Induction commenced on Thursday night and additional columns commenced domination with effect from wee hours of Friday.

Domination and evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night.

Flag march in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas are underway, defence sources stated.

Several coloumns of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed overnight to contain large-scale rioting that broke out across Manipur between tribals and the majority Meitei community, displacing over 9,000 people.

Meanwhile, the Central Government is closely monitoring the deteriorating situation in Manipur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held two meetings with top functionaries of Manipur and central governments through video conference to review the situation.

Paramilitary forces are being mobilized from neighbouring states to restore law and order.

All Manipur-bound trains have been halted in view of the escalating situation in the state.

The Indian Army on Thursday sounded alert on fake videos being circulated related to the security situation in the state.

“Fake videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of the attack on Assam Rifles post are being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests.

“Indian Army requests all to rely on content through official and verified sources only,” tweeted SpearCorps.IndianArmy.

#Manipur Update

Fake Videos on security situation in Manipur including a video of attack on Assam Rifles post is being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. #IndianArmy requests all to rely on content through official & verified sources only@adgpi@easterncomd pic.twitter.com/Y58eROsZRM — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) May 4, 2023

Clashes that broke out in the state on Wednesday between the tribals and the majority Meiei community, intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organized a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest moves to give scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Metei community.

#IndianArmy & #AssamRifles undertook major rescue operations to evacuate more than 7500 civilians of all communities relentlessly throughout the night to restore law & order in #Manipur. #IndianArmy remains committed to the well being & safety of population of Manipur.@adgpi pic.twitter.com/NLsY3iYfib — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) May 4, 2023

The spiralling violence has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages. Defence PRO Lt Col M Rawat said the Indian Army and Assam rifles evacuated more than 7,500 civilians to safety in violence-hit Manipur.

In view of the escalating situation, the Manipur government has made some changes in the police top brass.

My humble appeal to everyone in the State to cooperate with the Government in maintaining peace & harmony at this hour. pic.twitter.com/qViqbuflWr — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 4, 2023

Ashutosh Sinha, IPS, ADGP (Intelligence), Manipur has been appointed as the overall Operational Commander to control and bring normalcy to the state.

He will report to the retired IPS officer Kuldiep Singh, who has been appointed as the security advisor by the Manipur government.

Manipur government on Thursday authorised all District Magistrates to issue a ‘shoot at sight’ order in extreme cases.

On the other hand, internet services remain suspended in the state after the government on Thursday directed service providers like Reliance JioFiber, Airtel Xtreme, BSNL etc to bar broadband and data services for five days.

Army said that the situation in Moreh and Kangokpi is under control and all efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Chandrachudpur.

A retired IPS officer and a former CRPF Kuldiep Singh has been appointed as the security advisor by the Manipur government.

The Centre also dispatched teams of Rapid Action Force (RAF) for deployment in the violence-hit regions of the Northeastern state.

Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat, Defence PRO Guwahati said approximately 4,000 people were given shelter in Army and Assam Rifles Company Operating Bases and state government premises at different places.

More than 7,500 civilians have also been evacuated through rescue operations, an Indian Express report mentioned.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh ensured that the state government is taking all steps necessary to maintain the law and order situation.

“Central and state forces have been directed to take strong actions against individuals and groups who are indulging in violence,” he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also pledged his full support to the Manipur government in the hour of crisis.

“Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam.

“I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families.

“I am also in constant communication with CM N Biren Singh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis,” Sarma tweeted.

"Several families affected by the recent incidents in #Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families. I am also in constant communication with CM N Biren Singh & have pledged the full support of the… pic.twitter.com/z6Zziv73Zb — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

