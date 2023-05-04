New Delhi: As the situation in trouble-torn Manipur worsened on Thursday, the state government appointed retired IPS officer and former CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh as its security advisor.

According to reports, Kuldiep Singh has reached Imphal.

The Indian Police Service officer of the 1986 batch retired from service in September last year. He also headed the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in an additional capacity, as its director general.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March‘ to protest the move to give scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community.

The state government on Thursday issued a ‘shoot at sight’ order in “extreme cases” to contain spiralling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.