Guwahati: The United Christian Forum of NEI has expressed deep concern over the recent incidents of violence, arson, and loss of life in Manipur.

In a statement issued by spokesperson Allen Brooks, the organization called for all parties to exercise restraint and work towards a peaceful resolution to the situation.

The Christian forum, which represents the Christian community in the North Eastern Region of India, emphasized the value of human life and the importance of respecting the dignity of every individual.

The organization called on all members of society to refrain from engaging in violent acts and to instead engage in peaceful dialogue to address their concerns.

The statement also extended condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the unrest and urged the authorities to take appropriate measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Christian forum called on the government to take steps to address the underlying issues that have contributed to this situation and to work towards a lasting solution.

The recent incidents of violence in Manipur have resulted in the desecration of religious places and the loss of property.

The Christian forum stands in solidarity with all those affected by this unrest and prays for peace and reconciliation in the region.