Shillong: The Khasi Students Union (KSU) has issued a stern warning to those who bring in or provide shelter to illegal migrants in the state of Meghalaya.

The warning comes after KSU, in a joint operation with the Ri Bhoi Youth Federation Umsning Circle, intercepted a truck carrying workers without proper documents on Tuesday night in Ri Bhoi.

The immigrants were found to have violated the Interstate Migrants Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Act 2011.

The KSU has urged the police to take strict action against those who bring in illegal migrants and has handed over the immigrants for further investigation at the Umsning Police Outpost.

Lester Nongbet, the president of the KSU Umsning Circle, spoke to the media about the incident. He revealed that last month, a bus carrying illegal migrant workers was also intercepted.

The KSU had then visited the Infiltration Check Gate at Byrnihat and was assured by the officers there that proper checking would be conducted.

However, the KSU alleged that the recent incident has proven that the officers did not keep their word, as the truck carrying migrants without proper documents managed to cross the check gate.

The KSU has vowed to take action against anyone who breaks the law by bringing in or providing shelter to illegal migrants without proper documents.