Moscow: The Russian government has accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

According to reports, two drones were allegedly used in the attack, but they were shot down before causing any damage.

The Kremlin described the incident as a “planned terrorist act” and an “attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation.”

While Putin was not present at the time of the attempted attack, Moscow has reserved the right to retaliate, raising concerns of an escalation in the 14-month-old war between Russia and Ukraine.

In response, Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack, with presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak stating that “Ukraine does not attack the Kremlin” and that such actions do not serve any military aims.

Also Read: Assam: Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha arrested again

An unverified video circulating on Russian social media appears to show smoke rising behind the Kremlin Palace after the alleged attack. Another video shows one of the drones being shot down by Russian forces.

Following the incident, Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, announced a ban on unauthorised drone flights over the Russian capital, unless a special permit has been obtained from government authorities. The ban is aimed at preventing unauthorised drone flights that could obstruct law enforcement work.

Despite the attempted attack, the Kremlin has confirmed that Moscow’s annual Victory Day parade will go ahead on May 9.

Also Read: Russian missile strikes kill 25 in Ukraine

Victory Day is a significant event for Putin, who often invokes the sacrifice of the Soviet Union during World War II to boost patriotic sentiment.

The Russian military, energy, and logistics facilities have been targeted by drones and other attacks since the conflict began in Ukraine.

Kyiv has not taken official responsibility for these attacks but has welcomed them as it resists what it calls a Russian war of conquest.

The Russian security services are reportedly working to ensure the Victory Day parade across Red Square on May 9 can proceed safely.