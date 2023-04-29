Kyiv: In a series of air strikes by Russia on cities in Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, at least 25 people have been reported dead.

According to officials, 23 people, including four children, lost their lives when a block of flats in the central city of Uman was hit.

In the city of Dnipro, a woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed, as per the local mayor.

The Russian defence ministry claimed that its military had targeted Ukrainian army reserve units with the strikes and used high-precision weapons in the attack.

The town of Uman, which had been largely spared Russian attacks, witnessed a nine-story apartment building partially collapsing after being hit by a missile.

The attack occurred at 4 am when people were sleeping, leaving residents traumatized.

At the time of writing, rescuers were still working at the site, and residents were trying to retrieve their belongings while nearby buildings were repairing broken windows.