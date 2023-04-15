Kyiv: A Russian missile strike on Friday killed at least eight people in eastern Ukraine’s Sloviansk while leaving many injured.

According to Al Jazeera, Governor of Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that seven Russian S-300 missiles were fired at Sloviansk, which is located west of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest fighting on the Ukrainian front line.

The attack also resulted in 21 injuries, with eight fatalities at all sites.

A youngster who was rescued from the rubble, unfortunately, died in an ambulance, according to Ukrainian police on Twitter.

The assault followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Friday signature on a bill that would make it easier to enlist civilians in the military and prevent them from fleeing the country if called up.

Under the law signed by Putin, a draftee would be prohibited from travelling internationally and would need to report to an enlisting office after receiving electronic call-up papers.

Last year, tens of thousands of men left Russia after Putin declared a mobilisation to support the soldiers in Ukraine.

Moscow claimed that it was attempting to seize more districts of the devastated Bakhmut when it launched the attack on Sloviansk.

The population of Sloviansk has been left in large numbers since Russia’s invasion.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on February 24, has taken numerous lives and continues to escalate between the two nations.

It is the biggest land conflict in Europe since the Second World War and has displaced millions, leaving Ukrainian cities, towns and villages in ruins and disrupting the global economy.