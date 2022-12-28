Guwahati: Sausage tycoon from Russia, Pavel Antov was found dead at a hotel in India.

As per reports, he died after falling from a window of the hotel in Odisha’s Rayagada “mysteriously” after the death of a friend on the same trip.

65-year-old Antov had just celebrated his birthday at the hotel.

The millionaire apart from being a business tycoon was also a local politician. Antov was the member of the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Oblas.

The death is seen to be a mystery and an investigation by the police has been initiated.

Antov as per reports fell from a window at the hotel on Sunday. His friend Vladimir Budanov, died at the same hotel last Friday.

The police said that Budanov died after he suffered a stroke while Antov “was depressed after his death and he too died”.

Reported, Russian consul Alexei Idamkin stated that police did not find a “criminal element in these tragic events”.

He fell from the third floor of his hotel and the police have termed it to be a suicide.

It may be mentioned that Pavel Antov owns the Vladimir Standard meat processing plant which takes his worth to $140m (£118m).