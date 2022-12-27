Assam heroin Guwahati
Guwahati: A team of Guwahati Police have arrested a person with suspected heroin worth Rs 1 crore from the Tetelia area of Jalukbari.

A police source informed that they have arrested the person based on input.

The police informed that they also seized a car which was used for transporting drugs by the accused.

The accused was identified as Md Alom Ali, a resident of Chaygaon, Kamrup.

Based on the input, the police nabbed him near the Tetelia area and on checking a flat rented by him, the team found 300 grams of suspected heroin worth Rs 1 crore.

The police also found Rs 53,490 in cash and also a few vehicle number plates.

The police source informed that the accused was involved in trafficking drugs to other parts of the state as well.

An investigation is being carried out.

