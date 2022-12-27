DHUBRI: At least three persons have been detained by the police in Dhubri district of Assam for allegedly indulging in corruption while clearing Passport documents.

The three persons were detained by the police in Dhubri district of Assam on Tuesday for allegedly accepting bribes to clear documents for passport verification.

The three persons were detained by a team of officials from the Dhubri Sadar police station in Assam after receiving a complaint.

The three detained persons include an employee of the Passport Regional Office, Dhubri and two brokers.

Notably, the police in Dhubri district of Assam had received complaints that the staff at the Passport office asks applicants to get in touch with the brokers for documents submission and verification.