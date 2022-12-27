GUWAHATI: A one-man commission led by Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan (retired judge of Gauhati High Court) will visit Mukroh under Jirkiding police station in West Karbi Anglong district on December 28.

The commission was constituted by the Assam government to probe into the causes and circumstances leading to the police firing resulting in the death of six people on November 22.

Violence broke out at Mukroh village in Meghalaya on November 22, which led to at least six people losing their lives – five Meghalaya residents and one Assam forest guard.

Violence had broken out at the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of November 22 after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The firing incident has nothing to do with the border issue between the two states.”

He added that the national media misinformed the audience while reporting the incident by claiming that the firing incident was a result of the border disputes between Assam and Meghalaya.