SHILLONG: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statement over the incident of police firing at Mukroh village in Meghalaya “may not be true”.

This was stated by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, had said that the Mukroh police firing incident in November was an act of self-defence.

Reacting to the statement of Himanta Biswa Sarma, deputy chief minister of Meghalaya – Prestone Tynsong said that the statement of the Assam CM “may not necessarily be the truth”.

As many as six people, including five Meghalaya residents and one Assam forest guard, lost their lives in the firing incident at Mukroh on November 22.

While speaking at the state assembly, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the forest guard was “attacked and killed by the miscreants from Meghalaya”.

“…thereafter five people died as a result of police firing which was done in self-defence and for protection of government properties,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, reacting to the statement of Sarma, the Meghalaya deputy chief minister said that the Assam CM has been making different speeches about the incident both inside and outside the assembly.

“That may not necessarily be the truth. A fair assessment of the situation that had claimed the lives of several people will unveil the truth,” Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong told PTI.

“Outside the House, the Assam CM has suspended the policemen involved in the violence and had taken appropriate actions. Inside the House today, it is a different story,” he said.