SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has reviewed the COVID situation in the state following a rise in the cororavirus cases in many countries including China.

The Meghalaya government has urged the citizens of the state to restart wearing masks as a precautionary step to prevent outbreak of COVID pandemic in the state again.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has stated that the state government is continuously monitoring the COVID situation in the state.

“During this festive season, the only advice that is there is that wherever possible, people should wear masks,” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said.

“There is nothing alarming as of now but obviously as a government it is our duty to not take things for granted,” Conrad Sangma said.

The Meghalaya chief minister added: “Therefore, as a society and as a government and as individuals we should be careful.”

“The Prime Minister himself is also taking a meeting as we speak and this is just a precautionary meeting because we will all be leaving for Christmas break and hence I thought it appropriate given the current situation that is happening in the rest of the world,” he added.