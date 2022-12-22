Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has termed an edited “mockery” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a Trinamool Congress leader as malicious and an insult to the traditional dress of indigenous tribes.

A Trinamool Congress leader poked fun at Twitter on December 21 by tweeting a photoshopped picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This act of the Trinamool Congress leader infuriated many on the internet.

Kirti Azad commented on PM Modi wearing women’s clothes during his recent visit to Shillong. He used a picture of him wearing a cloth which is a traditional dress of the indigenous tribes of Meghalaya.

Following this, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma demanded an apology from the Trinamool Congress, accusing the party leader of not only insulting the Prime Minister but also insulting the traditional dress and culture of the indigenous tribes of Meghalaya.

Kirti Azad uploaded a picture of PM Modi with objectionable remarks on social media. However, later after a backlash, he deleted the post.