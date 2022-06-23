Guwahati: The Assam Trinamool Congress (ATC) launched a massive protest in front of the Radisson Blu Hotel against the hosting of the rebel legislators from Maharashtra in Assam.

The Trinamool Congress protest was led by its State President, Ripun Bora. They further accused the Assam government of spending the state resources instead of taking steps to help the ones affected by floods.

The Trinamool Congress further alleged that the state government is busy in “horse-trading” instead of looking into the sufferings of the people hit by one of the worst floods in the state.

Trinamool Congress leader Bandip Dutta speaking on the topic said that it is not at all acceptable that MLAs from some other place are being hosted here and too with state resources.

He added that the Chief Minister of Assam has claimed that these MLAs staying at a luxury hotel will bring revenue to the state so that flood-affected people can be helped.

“I just want to ask what sort of ridiculous statement is this? Several policemen and vehicles are deployed for these few MLAs which would cost the state in lakhs and you want the people to believe that we will get revenue from them?”, he added.

Dutta said that the CM has failed in all aspects and is only engaged in publicity stunts.