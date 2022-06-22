Guwahati: Three accused in the Bulli Bai case including its creator, Neeraj Bishnoi were granted bail by a Mumbai sessions court.

The court had granted bail to Neeraj Bishnoi, Aumkareshwar Thakur, and Neeraj Singh.

It may be mentioned that Thakur and Bishnoi were allegedly running the “Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai mobile apps to auction Muslim women in the virtual space”.

Also Read: Assam: Bulli Bai app creator gets bail on humanitarian grounds

Among the two, Thakur has been accused of creating the Sulli Deals application and was arrested on January 8.

Delhi Police had submitted a charge sheet earlier this year.

The charge sheet against Thakur was filed under sections 153A, 153B, 354A(3) IPC r/w 66, 67 IT Act.

Also Read: First in 20 years: Union minister Narayan Rane arrested over ‘slapped Uddhav Thackeray’ remark

While the charge sheet against Neeraj Bishnoi, creator of Bulli Bai was filed under sections 153A, 153B, 354A, 509 IPC r/w 66, 67 IT Act.

Bishnoi is a resident of the Digambar area of Assam’s Jorhat and a B. Tech student and was arrested on January 6 this year.