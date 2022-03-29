New Delhi: ‘Bulli Bai’ app case accused Niraj Bishnoi and ‘Sulli Deals’ app creator Omkareshwar Thakur was granted bail by a Delhi court on Monday on humanitarian grounds.

The court hearing their bail plea considered that the accused are first time offenders and continued incarceration would be detrimental to their overall wellbeing.

However, while granting them bail, the court laid strict conditions on them.

The conditions were laid so that the accused persons could not threaten any witness and temper any evidence related to the case.

They are also barred from attempts of contacting, influencing or inducing any victim.

In its order, the court said, “The accused person would not tamper with evidence, would provide his contact details to Investigation Officer and would keep his phone switched on and would provide his location to the investigating officer.”

They cannot leave the county as well.

The court further directed both the accused of appearing before the court on each and every date.

It also warned them to not commit a similar offence while on bail.

Among the two, Bishnoi belongs to Assam’s Jorhat and is the creator of the app Sulli deals.