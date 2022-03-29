Mangaldai: An incident of burglary in the historic Hanuman Mandir at Kharupetia town of Darrang district was reported on Monday night.

The burglars stormed into the main temple by breaking several locks and allegedly looted four idols and other valuable objects worth several lakhs of rupees.

The burglars also looted cash notes by breaking the donation box.

Locals have raised fingers at the senior officers of Kharupetia police for their lack of prompt response in sharp contrast to the recent concept of the state government to upgrade Assam Police as “smart police “.

Meanwhile, police have started their investigations however till the filing of this report no report of arrest has been received.