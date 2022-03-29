Guwahati: With no help from the Assam State Film Finance and Development Corporation (ASFFDC) or its chairman, Assamese director Himangshu Prasad Das has uploaded his film ‘Goru’ on Youtube.

Over the past few weeks, several controversies arose due to the film, ‘The Kashmir Files.

Among the controversies, one was the publicity that the Assam State Film Finance and Development Corporation and its chairman, Simanta Shekhar gave to the film.

Many filmmakers in Assam criticized the move.

With this controversy going on, Himangshu Prasad Das, actor and director on Monday announced that his film ‘Goru’ was uploaded to YouTube and the audience willing to see the movie can watch it at a minimum price of Rs 25.

He said that if the ASFFDC had supported him, he would have been able to screen the film free for the public.

He speaking to Northeast Now said, “A few people try to portray that quality of Assamese cinema is not good but these comments are made based on some old films. I would deny the portrayal. In fact, the new generation has come a long way in Assam.”

He added, “In a very short span of time, the films in Assam have improved and it can be compared with other industries. Stories, technical aspects, acting and everything related to films have improved a lot in Assam.”

He added that the dream of Jyotiprasad Agarwalla is just a few steps away and now the industry in Assam needs support to reach the goal which was dreamt long back in time.

“Around 60-70 films from Assam are released each year and the support for these are quite low. These films need the support of the ASFFDC the most but it is seen that the department is now more concerned about a film from outside the state and the ones for which it was actually created”, he added.

He added that the board was not only created for the Assamese films, it was created for the development of all the regional films belonging to Assamese.