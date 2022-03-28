Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s appeal to BJP leaders and party functionaries to give up their personal security officers (PSO) has failed to evoke any positive response as only three politicians have given up their PSOs.

More than 900 persons, mostly politicians continue to retain the security cover provided by Assam police.

Chief Minister Sarma in a written reply informed the Assembly that over 1628 police personnel, commonly known as PSO (personal security officers), continue to be attached to the 941 “protectees.”

Besides these PSOs, there are also 560 other police personnel deployed as “escorts” in vehicles, 150 as “pilots/lead security” and 1196 as “house guards.”

Sarma also stated that following his appeal, Lok Sabha MP Rajdeep Roy and BJP MLAs Rupjyoti Kurmi and Paramananda Rajbongshi have relinquished their PSOs.

In December last year, Sarma had urged BJP leaders and party functionaries to give up their PSOs, saying that “this is the culture of Congress party