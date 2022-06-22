GUWAHATI: Rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs, who are currently camping at Radisson Blu Hotel at Guwahati in Assam, are likely to hold a virtual meeting with the governor.

According to reports, the rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs will stake claim to form government in Maharashtra in the meeting with the governor.

It is believed that the rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs are backed by the BJP, which is the single-largest party in the Maharashtra assembly.

Notably, 40 Maharashtra MLAs – 33 Shiv Sena MLAs and 7 independent legislators are currently lodged at a Guwahati hotel in Assam.

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs arrived in Guwahati on a chartered flight in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The Shiv Sena MLAs who are in Guwahati rebelled against the party bringing a crisis to the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam.

The MLAs were taken in special buses to a city hotel with police protection.

Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party and herded some MLAs to BJP-ruled Assam.

Shiv Sena’s dissident leader Eknath Shinde after arriving in Guwahati in Assam asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Guwahati and they are committed to Balasaheb Thackeray’s ‘Hindutva’ ideology.