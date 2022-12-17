AGARTALA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first dental college of Tripura on December 18.

PM Modi will inaugurate Tripura’s first dental college during his visit to the state on December 18.

This was confirmed by chief minister of Tripura Dr Manik Saha.

“PM will inaugurate a dental college during his visit to the state,” the Tripura chief minister said.

Notably, the union health ministry gave permission to set up a dental college in the new building of IGM hospital.

The permission to set up the dental college, the first in Tripura, was given by the Dental Council of India (DCI) after a team of the council visited the proposed building for the dental college on December 12 and 13 and inspected the facilities.

The DCI team was impressed with the infrastructure at the proposed building, said Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha.

The dental college will have 50 seats and impart lessons under the Tripura Central University.

“Out of the 50 seats, 15 per cent seats will be reserved for the central pool while 7/8 seats will go for northeastern states and the left-out seats will be reserved for the students of Tripura,” he said.