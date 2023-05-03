SIVASAGAR: Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha has been arrested again by the Sivasagar police in Assam.

Shrinkhal Chaliha was arrested by the police in Sivasagar district of Assam soon after he was granted bail by the district’s chief juducial magistrate’s court.

The police reportedly arrested the Bit Lachit Sena leader again on Wednesday (May 3) afternoon near the gate of the Sivasagar police station.

According to reports, Chaliha has been arrested by the Sivasagar police in Assam again on charges under nation security act (NSA).

It may be mentioned here that Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha was arrested and later released on bail on Tuesday (May 2) in connection with an ‘extortion’ and ‘abuse’ case.

Bir Lachit Sena leader, Shrinkhal Chaliha was arrested after a video surfaced online showing him allegedly trying to “extort money” from a businessman in upper Assam and verbally abusing him when he refused to pay.

The CCTV footage, dated April 28, shows Chaliha and a group of men entering the businessman’s establishment in Sivasagar, Assam and engaging in a heated argument.

Chaliha is seen spitting on the businessman’s face before leaving the premises.

Chaliha allegedly demanded money for a socio-cultural event that the businessman had allegedly not paid for.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, later prompting the Assam police to take action.