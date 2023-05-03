GUWAHATI: The Assam government is all set to launch more crackdown on illegal madrasas operating in the state.

This was confirmed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, at least 300 community-run madrasas in the state will be closed soon.

“I am working with the madrasa people and they have promised to close down another 300 madrasas this year,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam government had already shut as many as 670 government-run madrasas in the state.

“We have already closed 670 madrasas. This year we will close 670 more madrasas,” the Assam CM said.

Notably, the Assam government had introduced in 2020 with the aim to convert all state-run madrassas into “regular schools” that impart “general education”.

The Assam police too is working with Muslims in the state to ‘rationalise’ madrassa education to prevent ‘radicalization’ of youths in these institutes.