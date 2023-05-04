SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order scenario in Manipur.

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya has appealed for peace in Manipur, where clashes between various tribal groups have left nearly 11 civilians injured and two dead.

The clashes broke out on Wednesday in several parts of Manipur’s hill districts during the ongoing All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) solidarity march protesting against the Meitei’s demand for inclusion in Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

According to reports, five of the injured civilians were admitted to hospital with bullet injuries, and two of them have succumbed to their injuries.

The situation in Manipur remains to be grim, and additional paramilitary forces have been deployed to bring the situation under control.

The Army, along with Manipur Police, intervened to control the tense situation in the state following communal tension erupting on Wednesday after clashes in Churachandpur district.

The Army conducted a flag march in violence-hit areas amid tribal groups’ protests over the court order on the Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community.

The protests have caused incidents of vandalism and arson to be reported in Imphal, Bishnupur, and Moreh districts, among others.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has appealed to all sections of people in Manipur to maintain peace and communal harmony.

He urged the public to not resort to violence and to instead come to the negotiating table for a peaceful resolution.

