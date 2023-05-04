IMPHAL: Shoot-at-sight orders have been issued in violence-hit Manipur on Thursday.

Manipur has been rocked by a wave of violent protests over the ongoing All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) solidarity march protesting against the Meitei’s demand for inclusion in Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Law and order broke loose on Wednesday by a wave of violent protests over an alleged fake encounter in which a surrendered militant was killed.

The ‘Shoot at sight’ order stated, “In view of the prevailing law and order situation following the unwanted incidents that occurred at the Tribal Solidarity held on May 3, 2023, and in order to maintain public order and tranquillity in the State, the Governor of Manipur has authorized all District Magistrates, Sub- Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates/ Special Executive Magistrates detailed by the District Magistrates concerned to issue shoot at sight orders in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc had been exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973 and the situation could not be controlled.”

Earlier, an indefinite curfew was clamped in Imphal on Tuesday after protests against the alleged fake encounter death of a 27-year-old former rebel turned violent.

Police burst teargas shells and baton-charged the protesters, besides firing in the air to disperse angry mobs. “The situation is under control, although tension still prevails.

Nearly 11 civilians have been reported injured while two others have succumbed to bullet injuries at Saikul under Kangpokpi district in Manipur on Wednesday.

The situation turned for the worse on Wednesday night after clashes broke out in several parts of Manipur’s hill districts during the ongoing ATSUM’s solidarity march protesting against the Meitei’s demand for inclusion in Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

While the situation in Manipur continues to remain tense, additional paramilitary forces have been roped in to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Wednesday ordered a judicial probe into the incident and suspended six policemen in connection with it.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said further action would depend on the report of the judicial inquiry.

