AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday wrote to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh urging him to take steps to end violence and restoration of peace in the neighbourng state.

The Mizoram Chief Minister said that he was deeply hurt by the violence unfolding in several parts of Manipur and the underlying tension between the Meitei community and the tribals in the violence-hit state.

“As the Chief Minister of Mizoram, a life-long neighbour that has much in common with Manipur in terms of history and culture, I am deeply pained by the violence that has flared up in parts of your State and the underlying tension between the Meitei community and tribals there,” Zoramthanga said in his letter.

Zoramthanga urged Singh to reach out to all stakeholders in order to bring an end to the violence.

He also assured his Manipur counterpart of cooperation from his government and the people of Mizoram for restoration of peace in the neighbouring state.

“I urge you to exercise the kind of leadership that the people of your own state know you are capable of and reach out to all parties involved to try and bring an end to this senseless violence.

“Towards this, I assure you of the highest cooperation of my government and the people of Mizoram as we pray for reconciliation and healing in the state of Manipur,” the letter said.

Zoramthanga also urged every individual concerned to shun violence for restoration of peace and normalcy in the violence-hit Manipur.

“I pray and kindly urge everyone to shun any form of violence and to never forget our principle of peace, the basis of our foundation and co-existence as a Northeasterner,” Zoramthanga said in his official twitter handle.

Mizoram Chief Minister also took to Instagram and said that he had a telephonic conversation with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh to review the situation and restore peace in the state.

“I believe that our talk will yield positive results.

“We also agreed to make a joint statement to ensure safety of the innocent people and our brothers,” Zoramthanga also said in his official Instagram handle.

The Kukis or Zo thnathlak (Zo kindred tribes) in Manipur share ethnic ties with the Mizos.

Zoramthanga further said that he conversed with a senior official in the Union Home Ministry, who assured him of more deployment of Central Armed Police forces in the violence-hit Manipur.

Mizoram Chief Minister also instructed state Home Minister Lalchamliana and home commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia to convene a meeting to deliberate steps for the safety of the Zo hnathlak in the neihgbouring state.

Following the violent clashes in several parts of Manipur, N Biren Singh appealed to the people of the state to cooperate with the government to maintain peace and harmony.

He said that the incidents were a result of a “prevailing misunderstanding between two communities.

Also read: Meghalaya CM expresses concern over situation in Manipur

“During the last 24 hours some incidents of clashes, vandalism and arson were reported in Imphal, Churchandpur, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi and Moreh etc.

“Precious lives have been lost besides damage of properties or residents.

“These incidents are a result of misunderstanding between two sections of our society,” Singh said in a video statement.

He said that his government is committed to protect the lives and property of the people of the state.

“Long term grievances of different communities will also be suitably addressed in due course in consultation with the people and their representatives,” Singh also said.

Violent clashes took place in several parts of the state following a ‘tribal solidarity march’ organized by the tribal people in tribal areas under the aegis of All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday.

The tribal people were protesting against the proposed survey of reserved forest and protected areas, which the tribal people saw as a bid to evict them by the state government.

They have also protested against the bid to include the economically and economically dominant Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list.

Leaders of ATSUM alleged that violent clashes broke out when some miscreants burned the Anglo-Kuki War Memorial gate in Churachandpur after the solidarity march had ended peacefully.

Several houses in Churchandpur’s Kangvai area and other parts of the state were also torched by miscreants, they said.

Besides, several churches or worship places in Manipur’s capital Imphal were also either vandalised or burned by irate mobs, they said.

The leaders also alleged that at least three people were confirmed to have been killed in the clash so far.

However, the validity of the claim could not be verified as no official could be contacted for comment.