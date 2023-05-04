Shillong: The Meghalaya government has decided to evacuate over 200 students from Manipur following violent incidents in different parts of the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma chaired an emergency meeting with senior government officials and stated that they are monitoring the situation in Manipur very closely.

The government is making arrangements for transportation, including air transportation, to bring back students from Meghalaya studying in Manipur.

The government is also creating a helpline number for students and parents requiring assistance.

The Chief Minister urged the citizens of Manipur to maintain peace and harmony, appealing for a peaceful resolution to the situation.