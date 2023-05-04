Shillong: With the cases related to African Swine Flu (ASF) in pigs rising and reported deaths, the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department in Meghalaya is yet to issue advisories or warnings against pork consumption.

The Animal Health Centre in Khanapara has reported positive ASF test results from different farms in Pynursla, Nongkasen, Umsawniang, and Ri Bhoi districts, where 40 pigs have already died due to the disease.

This puts pork eaters in the state at risk, but no official statement has been released yet.

On April 27, the Meghalaya Pig Farmer Association met with AL Hek to discuss the issue, but it appears that no action has been taken so far.

The association has expressed disappointment in the lack of attention given to the issue, especially since pigs are still being supplied to the state from outside sources, some reports stated.

Some states have already banned the import of pigs in the wake of rising ASF cases.