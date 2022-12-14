North Lakhimpur: Pigs distributed among beneficiaries under the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurwan Mission (SPMRM) were culled by authorities after they were suspected of being African Swine Fever (ASF) infected in Lakhimpur’s Dhakuakhana.

A team of doctors and medical workers culled at least 18 infected pigs.

All the pigs were distributed under the SPMRM scheme in Khaman Lagachu, Ruptali and Bar Khaman villages of Maatmora Gaon Panchayat of Dhakuwakhona sub-division of Lakhimpur district.

Also Read: Assam: Gamosa gets Geographical Indication tag

The culling of the pigs was carried out in the presence of the Executive Magistrate of Dhakuakhana Sub-Division and Dhakuakhana Police.

The pigs were distributed to the beneficiaries of the scheme on December 3 this year but there were allegations that the supplier of the piglets did not follow any health check regulations.

An official informed that the villagers were alarmed when nine of the distributed piglets died with ASF symptoms.

Also Read: Assam: One more arrested in connection with Oct 31 shootout in Dibrugarh

This prompted the sub-divisional authorities in Dhakuwakhona to take preventive measures against the possible spread of ASF by culling the remaining pigs distributed, the official informed.

Villagers also handed over other suspected ASF-infected pigs outside the scheme for culling to the veterinary team.