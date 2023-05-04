Manipur Jobs : Apply for Art Master vacancy in Sainik School Imphal

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sainik School Imphal.

Sainik School Imphal is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Art Master on contractual basis.

Name of post : Art Master

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in Drawing and Painting, Fine Arts from a

recognized University / Institution.

OR

Recognized Diploma in any discipline of Fine Arts such as Drawing / Painting / Sculpture / Graphic Arts / Crafts after passing Class XII.

Desirable:

(i) Experience of working in an English Medium residential school.

(ii) Knowledge of Computer Applications.

(iii) B.Ed. or equivalent teaching degree from recognized University

Salary : Consolidated salary of Rs 25,000/- p.m.

Age : 18-50 years as on 01 May 2023

How to apply : Candidates may apply to the Principal, Sainik School Imphal, P.O. – Pangei

Yangdong, Imphal East – 795114, Manipur in the prescribed format available at the school’s website

(https://ssimphal.nic.in) along with attested copies of certificates and testimonials, a passport size

photograph, bio-data including working telephone / mobile number, e-mail ID along with a self

addressed envelope with stamp of Rs. 25/-. Last Date for Receipt of Applications is 20th May 2023

Application Fee: Demand Draft for Rs 500/- drawn in favour of Principal, Sainik School Imphal,

payable at Imphal. Application fee can also be deposited online at the School’s Bank Account i.e.

Bank of India, Lamlong Branch, IFSC Code – BKID0005064, Account Number – 506420110000001.

Online payment receipt to be attached with the application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here