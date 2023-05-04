Guwahati: After the suspension of mobile internet service, the Manipur government on Thursday suspended broadband services as well.

An order by the Home Department stated, “In continuation of State Home Department’s order of even number dated 03-05-2023 regarding temporary suspension of mobile data services in the territorial jurisdiction of Manipur State for a period of 5(five) days, it is hereby ordered that due to prevailing law and order situation in the State and in the exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, having satisfied that the above situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the entire peaceful co-existence of the communities and maintenance of public order, do hereby order to bar internet/data services including broadband viz. Reliance Jio Fiber, Airtel Xtreme Black, BSNL FTTH etc. in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur. All Mobile Service providers are hereby directed to ensure compliance of this order immediately.”

The order added that it was issued to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order in Manipur.

The cancellation would remain for a period of five days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational.

Any person found guilty for violation of aforesaid orders will be liable for legal action, read the order.

Earlier the Central Government invoked Article 355 of the constitution in Manipur as the situation in the violence-hit state worsened on Thursday.

Article 355 of the Constitution deals with an emergency provision by which the Centre can intervene and protect a state against external aggression or internal disturbance.

Additional central security forces have been deployed in the trouble-torn areas of Manipur.

A total of five companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the CRPF were flown to Imphal on Thursday at the direction of the Union Home Ministry.

The Army and Assam Rifles carried out flag marches in the violence-affected areas.

Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat, Defence PRO Guwahati, said columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were brought in to control the situation on Wednesday night.

“The violence was arrested by the morning. Approximately 4,000 people were given shelter in Army and Assam Rifles Company Operating Bases and state government premises at various places. Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control,” Rawat said.

The Imphal-Churachandpur road has been secured by security forces to prevent any further violence or disturbances in the area.