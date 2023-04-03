IMPHAL: All Students’ Union of Manipur (ATSUM) has called for a 12-hour shutdown in the hill districts of the state on April 4.

The shutdown has been called by the ATSUM over alleged ‘discrepancies’ in the recruitment process in Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Manipur.

The ‘total 12-hour shutdown’ in the hill districts of Manipur will commence from 6 am and culminate at 6 pm on Tuesday (April 4).

According to ATSUM, the union decided to call for the shutdown following reports of reservation discrepancies and failure to nullify the LDC results.

RIMS authority purposefully feigned ignorance of the DoPT’s OM for a reservation quantum of 34% for ST, depriving tribal people of their rightful share in every job recruitment at RIMS, the ATSUM said.

Also read: Manipur CM assures justice against husband who killed his wife

Meanwhile, the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) has announced to endorse the 12-hour ‘total shutdown’ in the hill districts of Manipur called by the ATSUM.

The ANSAM has appealed to its constituent units and sub-ordinate bodies to strictly enforce the proposed agitation in their respective jurisdictions.

The Naga students’ body in Manipur stated that it was perturbed by “gross violation of the quantum of reservation for STs, SCs and OBCs in the recently declared result for appointment of LDC in RIMS”.

On the other hand, Kuki Students Organization (KSO) in Manipur has also expressed its firm resolution to endorse the ATSUM call for agitations over the issue of RIMS recruitment.