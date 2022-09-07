AGARTALA: The Tripura Government has sent a Rs 2000-crore proposal to the centre for setting up of a Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), second in the Northeast.

The Tripura government has proposed setting up of the RIMS in Agartala.

The Tripura government has proposed setting up of the RIMS following an upgradation of the present infrastructure and facilities at the Tripura Medical College (TMC).

Tripura health secretary Dr Debashish Basu said the state government has already sent the proposal to the union health ministry for approval.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on setting up of RIMS in Agartala during their meeting on Monday in New Delhi.

Notably, a team of experts would be dispatched by the central government for an inspection.

“If the proposal is approved, manpower and equipment would be integrated with the new facility. It would be a centrally controlled autonomous body,” Basu said.

Moreover, the Tripura government is mulling to set up an AIIMS-like facility in the state.

The Tripura government has identified two plots of land – one at Mohanpur and another at Bodhjungnagar for the project, Basu said.