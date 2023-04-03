KOHIMA: The Northeast state of Nagaland is ‘prepared’ for a fourth wave of COVID-19.

This was stated by Nagaland health commissioner and secretary – Y Kikheto Sema.

Sema urged the people of Nagaland not to panic over rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

He said that Nagaland is prepared with better infrastructure and manpower to fight any challenge.

“A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases has been reported in the country… but Nagaland is prepared,” he said.

The Nagaland government is in touch with other states where cases are on the rise, he added.

There is no need to panic, the Nagaland health official claimed.

The last COVID-19 case was detected in Nagaland on February 11.

Notably, a mock drill on COVID preparedness will be conducted in Nagaland on April 10 and 11.