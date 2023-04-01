AIZAWL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said all eight state capitals in the North-east with air, rail, and road links by 2025.

He said this during his visit to Mizoram.

During his speech, Shah praised the state’s success as an example of India’s democracy, citing the appointment of Zoramthanga as Chief Minister as evidence of peace and stability in the region.

“At one time there was unrest and violence here, but today Zoramthanga is the CM of Mizoram, this is an example of democracy in India.

“Today, there is peace here. I appeal to all armed groups in the northeast to join the mainstream, become a part of the democratic process and give their contribution in the development of the region and the country,” he further said.

Shah was in Aizawl to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,415 crore.

These include the construction of an Assam Rifles Battalion Headquarters Complex in Zokhawsang, and an Integrated Command and Control Centre under Smart City Ltd (ASCL).

The construction of Zorinpui-Longmasu NH-502A, Aizawl Bypass (Package-1) NH-6, Aizawl Bypass (Package-3) NH-6, and the Laldenga Centre were also part of the projects.