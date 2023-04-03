IMPHAL: A 33-year-old man who stabbed to death his 25-year-old wife and surrendered before the police had been sent to judicial custody till April 15 after producing him before a court in Manipur.

Several women protesters stormed the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bishnupur demanding the death penalty for the accused.

On Sunday, the representatives of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the killing of Ningthoujam Asha Devi met Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the latter’s office.

The JAC sought among others death penalty for the accused husband and the filing of a chargesheet of the case by the police within two months.

Manipur Chief Minister in his Facebook post stated, “The JAC in connection with the death of Heisnam Ongbi Asha called on me at my residential office today.

“I am aggrieved by the unfortunate incident and extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family members.

“I further pray for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Also read: Manipur: CM N Biren Singh chairs review meeting to prevent illegal influx from Myanmar

“The accused has surrendered to police and further necessary action will be taken up so that justice may be delivered.”

The police report stated that the incident happened at Ningthoukhong Mamang Lamyai Taothabi Pat, a part of Loktak lake in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on March 26 morning at around 6:30 am.

Heisnam Bigyananda (33) from Lamyai Taothabi Pat stabbed to death his wife Heishnam Ongbi Asha Devi (25) with a knife while his wife was on her way to the toilet in a boat at the Lake.

H Bigyananda surrendered to Bishnupur police following which a case has been registered, the report stated.

On March 31, a large number of women stormed the CJM Bishnupur Court when H Bigyananda was produced before the Court.